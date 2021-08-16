Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 30,218 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 181,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

