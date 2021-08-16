Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 9,659 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,764 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 3.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Xilinx worth $73,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,581. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

