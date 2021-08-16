Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,177,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $405.29. 13,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,588. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

