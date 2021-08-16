Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

