Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $57,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $2,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock worth $30,443,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 206,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

