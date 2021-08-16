Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 15,607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

