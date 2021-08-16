Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 26,455 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 230,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

