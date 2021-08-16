Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 27,743 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.50. 4,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

