Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 32,370 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for about 2.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 22.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.86. 7,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

