Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.82. 49,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.