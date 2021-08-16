Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

