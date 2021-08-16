Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $410.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

