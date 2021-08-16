Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,534 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Loews worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

