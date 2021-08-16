Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.90. 662,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

