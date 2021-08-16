Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cognex worth $23,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.19. 15,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,157. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.