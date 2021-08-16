Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $7.95 on Monday, hitting $552.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $546.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

