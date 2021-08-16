Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $78,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $142.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

