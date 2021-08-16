Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ANSYS worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 19.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 280.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,944. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

