Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

