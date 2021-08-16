Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,807 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $58,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $262.13. The company had a trading volume of 137,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

