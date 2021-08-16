Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 24,446 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 9.60% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $46,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,375 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,334. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06.

