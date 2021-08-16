Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,081 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 10,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.