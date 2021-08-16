Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,225. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

