Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,655. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.