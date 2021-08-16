ForTube Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $30.38 million and $23.59 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

