Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.00.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

