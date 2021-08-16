Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,048 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.27. 69,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,251. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

