Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.