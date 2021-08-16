Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.4% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.70. 141,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

