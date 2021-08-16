Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,259,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

