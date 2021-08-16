Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.19. 1,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,430. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

