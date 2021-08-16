Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Hits $766,266.87

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $766,266.87 and $5,794.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

