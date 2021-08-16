Francisco Trust Under Agreemen Sells 150,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 150,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770,983.56, for a total transaction of $115,647,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Francisco Trust Under Agreemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00.

Shares of DYAI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 126,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

