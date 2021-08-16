Francisco Trust Under Agreemen Sells 25,000 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Francisco Trust Under Agreemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 150,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $770,983.56, for a total transaction of $115,647,534,000.00.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 126,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,459. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

