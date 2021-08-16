Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in July

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.38 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104,227 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

