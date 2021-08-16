Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in July

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.38 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
