FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $115,550.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 882,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,908. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.2% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.