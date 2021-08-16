FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FTAC Athena Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.18 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

