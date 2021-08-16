FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.01 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $522,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

