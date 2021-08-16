FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.32. 12,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 854,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $468,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

