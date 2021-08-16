FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $15.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.75 or 0.06961974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $687.31 or 0.01479260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00392404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00154492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.22 or 0.00592343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00364474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00325690 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,639,004,363 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

