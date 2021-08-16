Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $22.93 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.9% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.