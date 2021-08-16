Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.