Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 91,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,293,962 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $12.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

