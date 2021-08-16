Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,901.95 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $451,901.95 and approximately $195,935.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,712,447 coins and its circulating supply is 947,918 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

