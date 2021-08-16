FunFair Price Tops $0.0471 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

