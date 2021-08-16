Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $0.53

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $536,214.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00132631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00159476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,005.18 or 1.00286957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00915596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.95 or 0.06879676 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.