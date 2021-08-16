Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $210,342.80 and approximately $53.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

