Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 56,776 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

