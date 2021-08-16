Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.24 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

