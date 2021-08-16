FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 72.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $31,351.23 and approximately $174.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 93% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00325905 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00918367 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

